Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 1.76% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTAP. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth $204,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the second quarter worth $923,000.

NYSEARCA:QTAP opened at $29.08 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

