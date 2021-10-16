Lincoln National Corp Has $530,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 131,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

