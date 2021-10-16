Lincoln National Corp Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.35. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

