Lincoln National Corp Makes New $768,000 Investment in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 533.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $55.10.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

