Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 283,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5,705.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

