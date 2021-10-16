Lincoln National Corp Sells 111 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 231,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $320.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

