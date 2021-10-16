Lincoln National Corp Takes $723,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.81% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMAY. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth $147,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.13.

