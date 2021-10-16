Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $73.00 at Barclays

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.93.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,441,000 after buying an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.