Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $3.43

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $442.51 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00005663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048161 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00020966 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

