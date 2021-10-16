Livenodes Market Capitalization Reaches $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00028566 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Livenodes Coin Profile

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official message board for Livenodes is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

Livenodes Coin Trading

