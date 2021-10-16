Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,970,054 shares.The stock last traded at $2.62 and had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Investec upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.