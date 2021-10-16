LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Shares Down 5.6%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. 36,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 95,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $143.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $140.03 million during the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 4.82%.

In other LMP Automotive news, CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $56,076.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000,292.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

