LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.41.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $451.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.02 and a 1-year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

