LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $43.58 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

