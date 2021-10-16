LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $23,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $354.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.29. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $359.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.02 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.62.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

