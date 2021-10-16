LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 94.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,120 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $20,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

CALF opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.