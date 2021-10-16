LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Torray LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

