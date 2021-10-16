LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0678 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and $129,366.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00206702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 219,917,158 coins and its circulating supply is 118,219,921 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

