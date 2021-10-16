Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

