Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LUG. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.06.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.2500002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

