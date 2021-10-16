Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUN shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.81. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 10.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,650.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

