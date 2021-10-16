Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,368 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after acquiring an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in ResMed by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,410 shares of company stock worth $12,310,233. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD opened at $255.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.23. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

