Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,932 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.