Mackay Shields LLC Sells 6,010 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $891,170,000 after buying an additional 81,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after acquiring an additional 154,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $395.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $396.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.88 and its 200 day moving average is $361.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

