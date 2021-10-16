Mackay Shields LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,830 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after buying an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

