MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$22.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 288.68. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

