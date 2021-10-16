Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,895. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

