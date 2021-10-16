MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 51.5% in September

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNSB shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 35,440 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNSB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 5,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

