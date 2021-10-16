Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MLVF opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $19.38.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

