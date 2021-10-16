Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.
About Man Wah
