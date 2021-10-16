Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,800 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the September 15th total of 412,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MAWHF remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Get Man Wah alerts:

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.