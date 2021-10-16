Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.34

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $9.62. Manning & Napier shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 25,208 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 3.12.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 15.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

