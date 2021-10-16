MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 785,374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MannKind by 160.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MannKind by 1,348.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 379,150 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.