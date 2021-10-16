Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 434,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,805 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,251 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,994,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,475 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,790,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,579,000 after acquiring an additional 736,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. 6,186,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.