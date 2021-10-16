Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

MKFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE MKFG opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92. Markforged has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

