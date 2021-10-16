Marlin Price Reaches $0.0959 (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $70.63 million and $44.81 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00069506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00110777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,891.89 or 1.00232475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.67 or 0.06366458 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

