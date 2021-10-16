Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $49,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 230,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of MLM stock opened at $365.77 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.