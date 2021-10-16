Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,867,000 after acquiring an additional 88,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 173.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $239.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.56. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

