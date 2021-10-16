Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.47 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,933 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $4,085,129,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $105,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $68,730,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $53,168,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGFY. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

