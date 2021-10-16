Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,852 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.