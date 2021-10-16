Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 10,338 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

RUSHA stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

