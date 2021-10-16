Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,187 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Herc were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $178.82 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.70 and a 1 year high of $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.