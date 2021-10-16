Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,776 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $69.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.14 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

