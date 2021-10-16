MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Sells $54,745.74 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.51% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter worth $4,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

