Matthew Rabinowitz Sells 122 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $13,687.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 159 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $19,981.53.

On Friday, September 10th, Matthew Rabinowitz sold 876 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $104,708.28.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $110.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.67. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Natera by 275.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 9.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

