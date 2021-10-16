Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MAXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $607.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after buying an additional 781,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $22,492,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,492,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,003,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $5,163,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

