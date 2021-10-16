McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.67

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.67 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 20.40 ($0.27). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 698,477 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 54.67. The firm has a market cap of £58.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59.

About McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.