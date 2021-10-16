McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price target on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.16.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $236.20. The company has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.