MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 1.1%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$16.33 and last traded at C$16.13. 18,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 40,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.87.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$581.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$560.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDA Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About MDA (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

