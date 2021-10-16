Medifast (NYSE:MED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 121,109 shares.The stock last traded at $195.29 and had previously closed at $190.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.79 and a 200-day moving average of $252.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.16 per share, with a total value of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total value of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,264.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

