MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $551,967.08

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 16th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $551,967.08 and approximately $142,916.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00068613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00075174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00109387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,777.56 or 0.99750876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.19 or 0.06248533 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00026969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.